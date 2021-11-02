Retail Value (RVI) Set to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The business had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter.

Shares of RVI opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Retail Value has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $126.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $22.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.58%.

RVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retail Value stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of Retail Value worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

