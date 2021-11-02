Reviewing LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) & Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LSL Property Services and Retail Opportunity Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Retail Opportunity Investments 1 0 3 0 2.50

Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.28%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Risk & Volatility

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LSL Property Services and Retail Opportunity Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Retail Opportunity Investments $284.11 million 7.58 $32.01 million $1.05 17.28

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Retail Opportunity Investments 13.89% 3.03% 1.37%

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats LSL Property Services on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment comprises valuations and professional survey service of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

