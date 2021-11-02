Reviewing Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Paltalk alerts:

This table compares Paltalk and HealthEquity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $12.83 million 3.98 $1.37 million N/A N/A HealthEquity $733.57 million 7.76 $8.83 million $1.22 55.89

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk.

Volatility & Risk

Paltalk has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk 22.32% 25.35% 19.10% HealthEquity 0.10% 5.25% 2.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Paltalk and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 3 7 1 2.82

HealthEquity has a consensus price target of $85.70, suggesting a potential upside of 25.70%. Given HealthEquity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Paltalk.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Paltalk on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.