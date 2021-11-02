Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €113.27 ($133.26).

RHM stock opened at €84.60 ($99.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a one year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €83.54.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

