Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

GERN stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.11. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 906.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 880,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the second quarter valued at $969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 215.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Geron by 6,572.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 405,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 316,702 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

