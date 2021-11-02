Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.97 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.52 or 0.00059298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $385.69 million and $2.97 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.90 or 0.00219527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00093684 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

