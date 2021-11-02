Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ FY2023 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $61.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,964. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.12. Rogers has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $215.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 31.0% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 37,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 119.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Rogers by 97.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Rogers by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.