Rogers (ROG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ROG opened at $208.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $215.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rogers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Rogers worth $16,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

