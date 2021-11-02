Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Roku were worth $53,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 444,758 shares of company stock valued at $150,233,231 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $317.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.52 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

