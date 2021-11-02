Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 13,902 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 784,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $56,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 503,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 206,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,453,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

