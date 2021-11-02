Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $49.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

