Royal Bank of Canada Buys 32,323 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Public Storage worth $58,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.92.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $331.64 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $335.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.42 and its 200 day moving average is $303.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

