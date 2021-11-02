Royal Bank of Canada Buys 822,715 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,866,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.38% of Huntington Bancshares worth $55,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $12,063,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 843.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,184 shares of company stock worth $266,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

