Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,672. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

