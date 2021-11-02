Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider David Bottomley Acquires 299,950 Shares of Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) insider David Bottomley purchased 299,950 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$488,918.50 ($349,227.50).

David Bottomley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryder Capital alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, David Bottomley acquired 50,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($53,571.43).

On Friday, September 17th, David Bottomley acquired 115,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.78 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of A$204,125.00 ($145,803.57).

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.