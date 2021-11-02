SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect SailPoint Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -119.97 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.65. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $56,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

