SakeToken (SAKE) Hits Market Cap of $4.72 Million

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. SakeToken has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $50,699.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00051243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00220811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00093654 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,260,324 coins and its circulating supply is 101,838,384 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.