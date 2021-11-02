salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.00.

CRM opened at $302.76 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.48. The firm has a market cap of $296.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total value of $6,034,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 808,221 shares of company stock worth $218,134,182. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

