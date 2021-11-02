Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €96.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.45 ($120.53).

EPA SAN opened at €88.30 ($103.88) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.22. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

