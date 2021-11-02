Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SC. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,257,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 279,895 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 481,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 243,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SC opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SC. Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

