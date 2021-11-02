Santiment Network Token (SAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.70 Million

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $32.70 million and $31,496.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00051306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00226093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00096625 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

