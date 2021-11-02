Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SSLZY opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79. Santos has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

