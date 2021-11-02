Sapiens International (SPNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sapiens International to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sapiens International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 1,199.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Sapiens International worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

