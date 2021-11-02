Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.