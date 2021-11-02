Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $776.00.

SARTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cheuvreux upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $776.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $620.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 0.63. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $359.05 and a 12 month high of $947.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $763.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.