Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $190.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 39,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $215,716.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 270,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

