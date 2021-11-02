SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $347.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.26. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.19.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

