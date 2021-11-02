Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Schneider Electric S.E. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $23,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OTCMKTS SBGSF traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.17. 431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.14 and its 200-day moving average is $166.57. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

