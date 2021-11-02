Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $87.14 and a one year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 66.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

