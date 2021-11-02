Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,270 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,734.95 and a beta of 0.26. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $137.45.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

