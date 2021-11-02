Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 104.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,984,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,119,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 140,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,121,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after buying an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 365,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 112.22 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,666 shares of company stock worth $3,068,650. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

