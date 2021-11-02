Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ontrak by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

OTRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of OTRK opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $181.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,724. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

