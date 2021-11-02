Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $2.57 Million in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $925.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16). ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

