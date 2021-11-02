Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,074,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,395,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.