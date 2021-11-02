Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $3,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $1,815,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 26.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $112.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.56. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

