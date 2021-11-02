Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 10,521 Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOFFU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,960,000.

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

