Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,993. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.