Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Boosted by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,009 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $63,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

SCHA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,701. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $107.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

