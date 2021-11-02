Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. 3,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

