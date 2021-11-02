SciPlay (SCPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. On average, analysts expect SciPlay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29. SciPlay has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.30.
About SciPlay
SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.