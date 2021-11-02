SciPlay (SCPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. On average, analysts expect SciPlay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29. SciPlay has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Truist Financial cut shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

