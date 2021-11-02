Scotiabank Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$24.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMMCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock remained flat at $$19.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

