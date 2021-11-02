Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 319,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SEA by 87.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

SE opened at $354.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.22 and a 200-day moving average of $292.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $155.10 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

