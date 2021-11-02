Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.30.

Seagen stock opened at $178.61 on Friday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $120,085.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 85.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

