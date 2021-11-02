Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Update

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,691,600 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 14,459,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 507.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SMBMF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Sembcorp Marine has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes.

