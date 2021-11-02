Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) PT Lowered to $145.00 at B. Riley

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMLR. Colliers Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

SMLR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.76. The stock had a trading volume of 58,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,315. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.74. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $161,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

