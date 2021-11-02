Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%.

OTCMKTS SMLR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $149.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,315. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.02. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $180,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semler Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

