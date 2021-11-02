Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%.
OTCMKTS SMLR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $149.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,315. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.02. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $153.21.
In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $180,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
