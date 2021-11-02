Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 156.75 ($2.05).

SNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Senior to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 177 ($2.31) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of Senior stock opened at GBX 156.30 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £655.55 million and a P/E ratio of -21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.29.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.