ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $780.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $641.00 to $780.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $707.97.

NYSE:NOW opened at $681.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $651.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.48. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $704.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 811.89, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,273 shares of company stock worth $12,045,352 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

