Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 620 ($8.10).

SHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 680 ($8.88) in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

LON:SHB traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 625.50 ($8.17). The stock had a trading volume of 377,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,969. The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -2.80. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 621.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 615.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

