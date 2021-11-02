Shake Shack (SHAK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $103.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

11/1/2021 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

10/13/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Shake Shack is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,194. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 43.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Shake Shack by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Shake Shack by 78.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

